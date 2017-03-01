Why did a French artist spend a week in a 12 tonne limestone rock?

A French artist has been taken out of a 12 tonne block of limestone he lived in for a week.

Abraham Poincheval is a performance artist who was sealed into the stone in a hole made from his own body on February 22, and let out on March 1.

Visitors were able to speak to him through a crack in the rock, and he also spoke to journalists while he was entombed, describing that he felt "completely at ease" despite not knowing what time of day it was.

He told The Guardian: "People seem to be very touched. They come and talk into the crack, read poetry to me, or tell me about their nightmares or their dreams.

"They are not so much talking to me, I think, as to the stone. I am very happy that the stone has got into their heads."