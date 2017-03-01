French presidential election: Francois Fillon refuses to withdraw amid corruption allegations

Republican candidate Francois Fillon has refused to withdraw from the race to become France's next president amid corruption allegations.

The 62-year-old, who was once a front-runner to succeed Francois Hollande, described an investigation against him as a "political assassination".

The former prime minister has been summoned to appear before judicial magistrates on March 15 as part of an investigation into an alleged fake jobs scheme reportedly involving his Welsh wife.

It has been claimed that payments of more than one million euros in public money were made to his wife and two of their children over a number of years.

ITV News Europe Editor James Mates said the "soap opera has a way to run yet".