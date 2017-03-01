Government faces defeat on Brexit bill in Lords

Peers are expected to refuse to vote through the Government's Brexit bill without changes in the first major setback for the legislation.

The House of Lords will today vote on the EU (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill which will allow Theresa May to trigger Article 50 and kick-start the exit process.

A majority are expected to back a Labour amendment that would guarantee the rights of EU nationals who are already living in the UK to remain after Brexit.

The bill was previously voted through by MPs without amendments after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordered his party to back the Government.

However ministers have faced criticism - including from some Conservative MPs and peers - for treating EU citizens in the Britain as "bargaining chips" in forthcoming negotiations on the terms of withdrawal.

Labour and Liberal Democrats in the Lords have said they will back the amendment in order to "put pressure on MPs to see sense" over the issue and to push them to reconsider the bill.