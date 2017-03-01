- ITV Report
Government faces defeat on Brexit bill in Lords
Peers are expected to refuse to vote through the Government's Brexit bill without changes in the first major setback for the legislation.
The House of Lords will today vote on the EU (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill which will allow Theresa May to trigger Article 50 and kick-start the exit process.
A majority are expected to back a Labour amendment that would guarantee the rights of EU nationals who are already living in the UK to remain after Brexit.
The bill was previously voted through by MPs without amendments after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordered his party to back the Government.
However ministers have faced criticism - including from some Conservative MPs and peers - for treating EU citizens in the Britain as "bargaining chips" in forthcoming negotiations on the terms of withdrawal.
Labour and Liberal Democrats in the Lords have said they will back the amendment in order to "put pressure on MPs to see sense" over the issue and to push them to reconsider the bill.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd has written to every Peer urging them to pass the bill without changes ahead of the key vote today.
She said the Government would treat EU citizens living in Britain with "utmost respect" but warned that it could harm the interests of UK nationals living in Europe if Britain offered a "unilateral" pledge.
"They could end up facing two years of uncertainty if any urgency to resolve their status were removed by the UK making a one-sided guarantee," she wrote.
That argument was rejected as "deeply disappointing" by Labour's leader in the Lords, Baroness Smith of Basildon.
She said Ms Rudd's position underlined the need for a vote to give the Government and MPs a chance to "to think this issue through and reconsider" by refusing the pass the bill unamended.
"Confirming the rights of those EU citizens living in the UK can only be of benefit to our citizens worried about their future in EU countries but the Government's approach seems to be to sit back and wait for others to blink first," she said.
The Liberal Democrats in the Lords are also backing the amendment.
Their leader Lord Newby said: "This is a vital amendment that will put pressure on MPs to see sense and give reassurances to the millions of EU nationals living in the UK.
"Passing the amendment will require the Commons to think again."
The Government has no overall majority in the Lords. If the amendment is passed, ministers will still have the option of trying to overturn it in the Commons.
If they succeed it would then "ping pong" back to the Lords, where it is thought peers are unlikely to force a second vote.