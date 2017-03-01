Lords approve Brexit Bill amendment in blow to Government

The Government has suffered a damaging Brexit Bill defeat in the House of Lords over its plans to guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.

Peers voted 358 to 256 against the EU (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill that is required for Theresa May to trigger Article 50 and begin the exit process.

A majority of 102 members backed a Labour amendment to guarantee the rights of EU nationals who currently reside in the UK to remain after Brexit.

They successfully argued EU residents should be given protection ahead of the negotiations.

The bill was passed to the House of Lords last month, without amendments, after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordered his party to back the Government.