Hundreds flock to Ash Wednesday drive-through at church in Ireland

An Ash Wednesday drive-through at a church in Ireland has proved to be popular with busy commuters.

Queues of drivers waited to receive ceremonial ashes on their foreheads at St Patrick's church in Glenamaddy, County Galway during the busy morning rush hour.

Parish priest Father Paddy Mooney said the idea of the drive-through blessing was to help people unable to attend Mass.

It targeted the sick, those with difficulty walking, people on their way to work or families en-route to school.