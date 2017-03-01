'I forgive you': Couple jailed for racial storming of child's birthday party

A couple sobbed uncontrollably as they were jailed for crashing a black child's birthday party with Confederate flags, racial slurs and armed threats.

Jose Ismael Torres, 26, and Kayla Rae Norton, 25, were part of a 15-strong group who stormed the eight-year-old's party in Georgia in July 2015.

The pair, travelling in a four-by-four decked out with Confederate flags, hurled racist abuse and threatened to kill partygoers - including children.

Torres also aimed a shotgun at people, in what was deemed a racially-motivated attack.

In emotional court scenes on Monday, the boy's mother Hyesha Bryant told the couple "I forgive you" as they were sentenced to a total of 35 years in prison.

Norton told the court she was "so sorry" for what had taken place, shortly before she was taken down to the cells.

The incident came at a time of heightened tension in the US, just a month after white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine African-Americans at a church in South Carolina.