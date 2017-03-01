- ITV Report
'I forgive you': Couple jailed for racial storming of child's birthday party
A couple sobbed uncontrollably as they were jailed for crashing a black child's birthday party with Confederate flags, racial slurs and armed threats.
Jose Ismael Torres, 26, and Kayla Rae Norton, 25, were part of a 15-strong group who stormed the eight-year-old's party in Georgia in July 2015.
The pair, travelling in a four-by-four decked out with Confederate flags, hurled racist abuse and threatened to kill partygoers - including children.
Torres also aimed a shotgun at people, in what was deemed a racially-motivated attack.
In emotional court scenes on Monday, the boy's mother Hyesha Bryant told the couple "I forgive you" as they were sentenced to a total of 35 years in prison.
Norton told the court she was "so sorry" for what had taken place, shortly before she was taken down to the cells.
The incident came at a time of heightened tension in the US, just a month after white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine African-Americans at a church in South Carolina.
Torres and Norton were among four people charged after the invasion which was caught on video.
On Monday, they were found guilty of a combination of violating street gang acts, making threats and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Norton wept during sentencing as she told Ms Bryant: "I want you all to know that is not me, that's not me, that's not him.
"I would never walk up to you and say those words to you and I'm so sorry that happened to you, I'm so sorry."
The boy's mother responded by saying she forgave the couple.
"Your stand affected my life and affected my children's lives," she said.
Ms Bryant then added: "I forgive you, I forgive all of you, I'm not a mean spirited person. I do, I forgive you."
The sentencing judge described the couple's actions as "motivated by racial hatred".
He jailed Torres for 20 years, of which he must serve 13, and imprisoned Norton for 15 years, of which she will spend six behind bars.
The judge also ruled they be barred from Douglas County upon their release from custody.