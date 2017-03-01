'Iraq not included in new US travel ban'

Officials say Donald Trump's new immigration order will remove Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face a temporary US travel ban.

Four officials say the administration's decision follows pressure from the Pentagon and State Department which had urged the White House to reconsider Iraq's inclusion given its key role in fighting so-called Islamic State.

President Trump is expected to sign the order - which replaces an earlier one which was blocked by the courts - on Wednesday.

The six countries which remain on the travel ban list are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.