- ITV Report
Man jailed for stealing jewellery from Simon Cowell's home
A burglar who stole almost £1 million worth of jewellery from Simon Cowell's home has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Darren February, 33, stole passports and jewellery from Cowell's west London home in December 2015 as the music mogul slept.
Cowell said in a statement to the court: "The whole incident has been very traumatic and there is a constant fear that it may be repeated and that it may be worse next time."
"This incident has caused me great concerns about the security of my family. On reflection I am very scared of what could have happened to my son if the burglar had gone into his room.
"I could not bear to think of the consequences and also a lot would have happened if the burglar had come into our room."
February is already in prison for eight and a half years for causing death by dangerous driving after knocking down biker Kenneth Baldwin and leaving him to die in the street.
Sentencing at Isleworth County Court, Judge Martin Edmunds QC said February had an "appalling previous record" and had not shown "any remorse or regret".
He said: "I can find no gap in your record to show that you have, at any time since the age of 12, interrupted your offending and the current burglary is one committed whilst you were on licence for other burglary offences."
The court had heard that the safe in a dressing room had been kept open so Cowell's partner Lauren Silverman could quietly collect her jewellery ahead of a flight that morning.
Items stolen included earrings, watches, a half-a-million-pound ring, and a diamond bracelet - estimated to be worth £950,000 in total.
Cowell's security guard Simon Williams admitted he must have been in the bathroom at the time of the burglary and denied suggestions of an "inside job".
February opted to not give evidence, provided no alibi, and refused to leave prison for the trial.
He was identified by a private security guard on overnight patrol as he fled from the area, and his DNA was found on gloves he dropped, and a handprint on the wall of the house.
The lead officer in the case described him as a "danger to society".