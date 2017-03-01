Mass murderer Anders Breivik loses human rights case against Norway

Mass murderer Anders Breivik has lost a human rights court case against Norway over his treatment in prison.

The appeals court overturned a 2016 verdict which had found that keeping the 38-year-old killer in isolated conditions amounted to "inhuman and degrading treatment" under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Breivik is serving 21 years for killing 77 people in a bomb attack in Oslo and shooting spree at a Labour Youth camp on the island of Utoya in 2011 which was motivated by his extremist and racist views.

Previous court documents have indicated he was confined to three rooms inside a high-security facility where he had access to a television and game console and could also make himself food.

Breivik had also alleged that his private and family life were violated by the state - but those claims were struck down at the lower court last year. It heard that he was allowed visits from family and friends but the only person who had come was his mother, who has since died of cancer.