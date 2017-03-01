Designed, engineered, made in Britain. For now.

"Calm, confident and comfortable. It's a very special vehicle". It's launch day for the new Range Rover Velar and the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has turned the charm up to 11. In his view there's no better way to spend £44,000. "Designed in Britain, engineered in Britain, made in Britain," he boasts.

In 2010 JLR almost went bust. Today, the company makes makes more cars than anyone else in Britain. The Velar will be made at Solihull, a plant which is running close to capacity. Factories at Halewood and Castle Bromwich are also running at close to full-pelt. JLR has ambitious expansion plans: a new Defender model, electric battery powered vehicles. The Business Minister, Greg Clark, should be licking his lips, but it's not clear that these projects will come to Britain. "There are no guarantees," says Ralf Speth, insisting that much depends on the outcome of Brexit talks.

JLR is heavily committed to Britain but could build cars anywhere. The company already has factories in China and India, another is being built in Slovakia. Like other car-makers, JLR's relies on suppliers elsewhere in the EU for a large chunk of the parts it needs. In the case of the Velar, between 40 and 50% of the components are shipped in, including the gear box and the electronic displays. Ralf Speth campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU. "I accept the outcome of the referendum," he told journalists Wednesday, but he also made clear that future investment in Britain will depend on the terms and conditions the government secures with the EU after Article 50 is triggered. JLR wants what it has currently: tariff-, tax- and quota-free access to the single market; membership of the customs union; the ability to attract talent from across the EU.