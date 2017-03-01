Designed, engineered, made in Britain. For now.
"Calm, confident and comfortable. It's a very special vehicle".
It's launch day for the new Range Rover Velar and the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has turned the charm up to 11. In his view there's no better way to spend £44,000.
"Designed in Britain, engineered in Britain, made in Britain," he boasts.
In 2010 JLR almost went bust. Today, the company makes makes more cars than anyone else in Britain.
The Velar will be made at Solihull, a plant which is running close to capacity. Factories at Halewood and Castle Bromwich are also running at close to full-pelt.
JLR has ambitious expansion plans: a new Defender model, electric battery powered vehicles. The Business Minister, Greg Clark, should be licking his lips, but it's not clear that these projects will come to Britain.
"There are no guarantees," says Ralf Speth, insisting that much depends on the outcome of Brexit talks.
JLR is heavily committed to Britain but could build cars anywhere. The company already has factories in China and India, another is being built in Slovakia.
Like other car-makers, JLR's relies on suppliers elsewhere in the EU for a large chunk of the parts it needs. In the case of the Velar, between 40 and 50% of the components are shipped in, including the gear box and the electronic displays.
Ralf Speth campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU. "I accept the outcome of the referendum," he told journalists Wednesday, but he also made clear that future investment in Britain will depend on the terms and conditions the government secures with the EU after Article 50 is triggered.
JLR wants what it has currently: tariff-, tax- and quota-free access to the single market; membership of the customs union; the ability to attract talent from across the EU.
The government is committed to negotiating "tariff free" trade with Europe. The question is: if the government fails to secure such a prize, would it make Britain a less attractive place for JLR to build cars?
"Yes," Ralf Speth answers emphatically. "A clear yes... If all of these negative components come true then it's quite clear that it will not be attractive to build cars in the UK anymore."
Speth argues that the debate around Brexit focuses too much on the finished product and not enough on the supply chain. Leaving the EU has potential to cause significance disruption and cost.
JLR has tried to build up the local supplier base. Speth described Nissan's proposal for a £100m fund to encourage more suppliers to put down roots in the UK as "a good idea" but he says there are limits - the UK will never produce enough cars to have a 100% British supply base.
Before the referendum we were told Brexit would hurt the car industry. Since the vote, car companies have reported robust sales and record production figures.
But investment in Britain has slowed and there are a cluster of stories around suggesting there's reason to be concerned about what Nissan, Ford, BMW and Vauxhall do next.
It's a reminder that Brexit hasn't happened yet and that so much hangs on the outcome of the talks that lie ahead.