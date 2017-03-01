Ovarian cancer: Could you spot the signs?

Nine in ten women do not know all the symptoms of ovarian cancer, with almost a third unable to name any.

Yet each year in the UK 7,300 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer, with 4,100 dying from the disease.

Of the 1,000 women polled by Ovarian Cancer Action, many said they would wait more than a week to seek medical help if they experienced a symptom of ovarian cancer, whereas 68% would seek help within a week if they noticed any signs of breast cancer.

Ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women.

According to NHS Choices, symptoms of the disease include: