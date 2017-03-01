Pensioner dies after being punched in snooker hall

A pensioner has died after he was punched to the ground in a snooker hall.

Patrick Redmond was assaulted in Riley's Snooker Hall in Hertford Place, Coventry just before 11pm on Monday.

The 68-year-old, from the city's Coundon area, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury but nothing could be done to save him and life support was switched off on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said a 37-year-old man from Radford originally arrested on suspicion of wounding has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Inspector Ed Foster said: “This is a tragic case and our sympathies go to the family of the victim.

“We are in the early stages of our inquiry and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened and has not yet spoken to a police officer to get in touch with us on 101.”