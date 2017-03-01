Rain to intensify across central parts of Britain later

A band of rain will continue to edge its way northeastwards this afternoon, bringing a period of steady rain to southern counties of England. Further north it'll be drier and brighter with the risk of a few showers.

Later the rain will intensify as it heads into central parts of Britain this evening. Over high ground in Wales and Northwest England the rain could turn wintry for a time. In Scotland and Northern Ireland there'll be showers moving in from the west, which could also turn to light snow over the tops of the hills.