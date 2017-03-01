Rain to many areas tonight

A band of rain will continue to sit across the central swathe of Britain tonight, turning heavy for a time and may turn wintry over high ground in Wales and Northern England. Elsewhere, it'll be drier with a few showers across the Northwest.

Through tomorrow the rain will ease off and many areas will become largely dry with some decent spells of sunshine. A few light showers are still possible just about anywhere. Temperatures will remain around average and in some sunshine it'll feel more pleasant, especially with lighter winds.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: