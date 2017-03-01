Scientists find 'earliest evidence of life on Earth'

Scientists have discovered what they believe are remains of microbial bugs which are some of the earliest living organisms on Earth.

The "microfossils" consist of tiny filaments and tubes formed by bacteria that lived at least 3,770 million years ago.

The microbes, found encased in quartz layers in a rock formation in Quebec, are a tenth of the width of a human hair, and contain significant amounts of iron oxide - commonly known as rust.

The bugs are believed to have thrived in a deep sea hydrothermal vent system, an area of volcanic activity on the ocean floor. Researchers believe the mineral-rich, hot waters around the vents may have provided habitats where the planet's earliest life forms evolved.