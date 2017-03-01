Six hotel security guards 'charged' for not protecting Tunisia terror attack victims

Six hotel security guards have been charged for failing to protect the victims of the Tunisia terror attack, according to reports.

Lone gunman Seifeddine Rezgui shot dead 38 people, including 30 Britons, when he opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse, north-east Tunisia, in June 2015.

On Tuesday, a British judge slammed the police response to the attack as "at best shambolic, at worst cowardly."

During an inquest into the British victims' deaths, the 30 individuals were ruled to have been killed unlawfully.

Now Tunisian authorities are said to have arrested a further 14 people in connection with the massacre, which also left three Irish citizens dead.