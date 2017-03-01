Starting bright with showers later in the day

After a locally bright start cloud will increase across southern England and south Wales with outbreaks of rain arriving, turning heavy in one or two areas during the day.

It will also become windy later with gales affecting exposed parts of southwest England.

Elsewhere icy patches will clear to leave a day of sunshine and scattered showers, the showers wintry in places, especially over the hills in the north.

Temperatures will peak at 11 Celsius (52F).