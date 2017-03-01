- ITV Report
Texting and driving: Family share heartbreaking story as new measures come into force
A grief-stricken family have shared the heartbreaking impact of using a mobile phone whilst driving, as stringent new measures targeting offenders come into effect.
Mother-of-two Zoe Carvin died in 2006, leaving behind a husband and two children, after a lorry driver crashed into a queue of traffic as he read a text message.
While the driver was jailed for three years, new rules taking force will see some road users lose their licences immediately if caught using a phone.
From Wednesday, offenders will automatically receive six points on their licence, as well as a £200 fine.
For new motorists - who have their licence revoked if they get six penalty points within their first two years on the road - using a phone will result in instant disqualification.
The new measures are being introduced following a series of high-profile cases and research suggesting as many as 26% of motorists use their phones behind the wheel.
Mrs Carvin, 42, a teacher, had been returning from a dog-walking trip in Denwick, Northumberland, when a 26-year-old's lorry careered into the back of her Skoda.
The lorry driver's 7½-ton vehicle was travelling at 60mph when it crashed at a set of traffic lights.
Mrs Carvin, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, died at the scene.
In a video released by Think! road safety, to coincide with the introduction of the new penalties, Mrs Carvin's husband Paul and two children described the devastating impact her death has had upon their lives.
The last words Paul said to his wife were "I love you," the video shows.
"People use the word accident. It wasn't an accident," Paul said.
"It didn't come about by accident. It was a road crash, caused by somebody doing something that he shouldn't have been doing."
In 2015 alone, 22 people were killed and 99 seriously injured in accidents on Britain's roads where a motorist using a mobile phone was a contributory factor, statistics show.
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said increasing fixed penalties would be a "strong deterrent".
For more experienced motorists, they risk losing their licence if they receive 12 points in a three-year period.
Mr Grayling said: "Everyone has a part to play in encouraging their family and friends not to use their phones while driving.
"It is as inexcusable as drink driving."
According to the Transport Research Laboratory, reaction times are twice as long for drivers who are texting compared with those who have been drinking.
Another new Think! advert shows a drunk man suggesting he should swap places with his sober girlfriend, who is texting on her phone while driving him home.
The campaign will be featured at cinemas and on billboards, radio and social media, with the message: "You wouldn't drink and drive. Don't text and drive."
Only last October, lorry driver Tomasz Kroker was jailed for 10 years after ploughing into a stationary car near Newbury, Berkshire, while distracted by his phone - killing a mother and three children in the process.
Harrowing footage released by police showed the moment from inside Kroker's vehicle when he realised he was about to crash.
According to an RAC survey, one in four (26%) motorists admit checking texts, emails and social media while driving.
AA president Edmund King described motorists as "addicted" to their phones, with half of young drivers unable to bring themselves to switch them off before starting a journey.
"We need to break this addiction and the best way is for drivers to go cold turkey - turn off the phone and put it in the glove box," Mr King said.
Police forces currently are carrying out a seven-day crackdown with extra patrols and an "increased focus" on catching drivers using handheld phones.
Around 3,600 motorists were handed penalties during a similar initiative last month.