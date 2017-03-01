'A new chapter for American greatness': Donald Trump makes first address to Congress

In his first address to Congress, Donald Trump has heralded a "new chapter of American greatness", issuing a broad call for creating new jobs, tax cuts, repealing and replacing Obamacare, plunging £800 billion into upgrading infrastructure, and increasing military spending.

Opening his speech President Trump said he wanted to deliver a "message of strength and unity" and that the "time for small thinking is over".

President Trump's address to Congress is his bid to convince it of his proposals and deliver his economic blueprint for 2018.

In his speech the president sent mixed messages on immigration, one of his main campaign pledges.

President Trump vowed to vigorously target illegal immigrants who "threaten our communities and prey on our citizens."

Yet in his speech which comes ahead of the signing of a revamped immigration order, the 70-year-old warned: "It is not compassionate but reckless to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur."

However, hours before his speech, the president told news anchors that he was open to legislation that could provide a pathway to legal status, and he told Congress he believed "real and positive immigration reform is possible."

The Republican also called for a "massive" tax relief for the middle class and a reduced corporate tax rate, but did not specify how these cuts would be offset.

Keeping to his presidential campaign rhetoric, Mr Trump also called for "Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare", instead suggesting it be replaced by a system that ensures those with pre-existing conditions have access to coverage, allowing people to buy insurance across state lines, and offering tax credits and expanded health savings accounts to help Americans purchase coverage.

President Trump said he would get rid of the legal requirement that all Americans have insurance coverage.

The billionaire businessman also said he wanted to work to make childcare accessible, affordable, and to help new parents have paid family leave.

Mr Trump continued that "by finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will raise wages, help the unemployed," and save billions of dollars.

During his speech President Trump declared "the time for trivial fights is behind us" and said the US needs "the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts".

First lady Melania Trump watched the speech sat next to the widows of two Californian police officers who were killed by a man living in the country illegally.

Many Democratic women wore white as they listened to the president's speech, in honour of women's suffrage.

Many Democrats also wore blue ribbons for the American Civil Liberties Union, and blue buttons that say #protectourcare in support of Barack Obama's health care law. President Trump and some Republicans are calling for a revamp of the policy.