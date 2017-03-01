TV licence fee to increase to £147 on April 1

You must have a TV Licence if you:

Last year the Government announced that the licence fee would rise in line with inflation for five years from April 1, 2017.

It will be the first time the fee has increased since 2010.

The annual television licence fee will increase to £147 from £145.50 on April 1 this year, the Government has said.

Those over 75 can still apply for a free licence while the cost of an annual black and white licence will rise from £49 to £49.50.

News of the rise comes days after the BBC faced claims that its outsourced licence fee enforcement were being excessively aggressive with vulnerable people who had not paid.

The broadcaster has called for an investigation and said that staff at Capita - who hold the enforcement contract from the BBC - had "fallen short".

Director general Tony Hall also asked for "urgent clarification and reassurance" that vulnerable people were not being "targeted".

Capita have said their staff follow a strict code of conduct.

The requirement for a TV licence was extended to all catch up programmes through iPlayer online under a change of rules in September.

However the BBC will fund the £700 million-a-year cost of handing out free licences to the elderly from 2020 under a deal reached with the Government.

The corporation also faces more scrutiny on how it spends its money. It has also been ordered to disclose pay packets of stars earning more than £150,000 a year, including the likes of chat show host Graham Norton and football presenter Gary Lineker.