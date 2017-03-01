Uber CEO 'ashamed' after row with driver over falling prices for rides

Uber's chief executive has said he is deeply ashamed and needs leadership help after an embarrassing video emerged of him abusing one of the firm's drivers in a row over pay.

Travis Kalanick was caught on camera verbally lashing out at driver Fawzi Kamel, who had challenged him over the decision to slash prices for rides and warned he was losing the trust of workers.

"I lost $97,000 because of you. I'm bankrupt because of you," Mr Kamel said in the footage.

Mr Kalanick angrily dismissed those concerns as "bulls***", adding: "Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own s***. They blame everything in their life on somebody else."

After the row was made public by Bloomberg he quickly offered a "profound apology" to the driver and said he needed to "grow up".

"To say that I am ashamed is an extreme understatement," he wrote in a message that was sent to all Uber employees.