Watch: Pickup truck flies 20ft through the air in dramatic police chase

Dramatic footage has emerged of a pickup truck hurtling through the air before crash-landing in a car park after a high-speed police chase.

Video showed a Toyota Tacoma hitting heights of at least 20ft as it flew off a grassy verge before landing upside down on its roof.

The footage was taken in Webster Parish, Louisiana, on Tuesday afternoon, where police had engaged in a chase with the vehicle at speeds reaching some 115mph.

Officers eventually caught up with the truck, piercing its tyres with spikes and causing the vehicle to career up the verge.