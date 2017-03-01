- ITV Report
Watch: Pickup truck flies 20ft through the air in dramatic police chase
Dramatic footage has emerged of a pickup truck hurtling through the air before crash-landing in a car park after a high-speed police chase.
Video showed a Toyota Tacoma hitting heights of at least 20ft as it flew off a grassy verge before landing upside down on its roof.
The footage was taken in Webster Parish, Louisiana, on Tuesday afternoon, where police had engaged in a chase with the vehicle at speeds reaching some 115mph.
Officers eventually caught up with the truck, piercing its tyres with spikes and causing the vehicle to career up the verge.
On landing violently, the pickup damaged another vehicle parked in a nearby restaurant car park.
Local media reported that police had been talking to the driver of the Toyota outside of the vehicle when the passenger slid into the driver's seat and started the pursuit.
One of the two men inside the vehicle was believed to have escaped from community service.
Following the chase there were no reported injuries and both suspect and passenger were taken into police custody.