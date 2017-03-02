BBC newsreader condemned over mouse killing 'jokes'

BBC Broadcasting House has an apparent vermin problem. Credit: PA

A BBC newsreader has been criticised for appearing to joke about his colleague stamping on and killing a mouse. James Kelly took photos of the "little fella", who he dubbed "newsmouse", on the carpeted floor at New Broadcasting House. The Radio 2 journalist and newsreader wrote on twitter: "Who says we have a vermin problem?"

He later updated his followers: "A World Service colleague has killed the #newsmouse with his boot! 'It would have chewed through our cables' was the reason given. Brutal." He added: "RIP newsmouse."

In a further update on Wednesday, Kelly told his twitter followers: "Nothing seen so far tonight".