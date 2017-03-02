British medics who left Sudan to join so-called Islamic State 'killed in Iraq'

Two British medics who left Sudan after graduating to join so-called Islamic State have been killed, according to reports.

Ahmed Sami Khider, from London, and Hisham Fadlallah, of Nottinghamshire, died in Iraq over the weekend.

Khider was said to have been killed when a convoy attempting to leave Mosul, in which he was travelling, was struck by gunfire.

Iraqi forces are currently engaged in a battle to recapture Mosul from so-called IS, which first took control of the northern city in June 2014.

The manner of Fadlallah's death is unknown.