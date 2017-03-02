Conservative MP's aide charged with rape at Houses of Parliament

A Conservative MP's aide has been charged with rape which allegedly took place in the Houses of Parliament.

Samuel Armstrong, 23, was charged with two counts of rape as well as a single charge of sexual assault on Tuesday.

Armstrong, from Danbury, Essex, is said to have carried out the attack in October last year.

The aide is chief of staff to South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay, but has been suspended from his duties since the allegations came to light.

Armstrong has been bailed and is due to appear at City of Westminster Magistrates' Court on March 31, Scotland Yard said.