- ITV Report
-
Ex-PC: 'I loved my job but lack of officers and overwhelming paperwork is driving officers away'
A police officer resigned from the job she loved after feeling driven out because of a lack of support in the force.
Ex-PC Laura Beal told ITV News that too few officers on the front-line and ever increasing amounts of paperwork had made her job unsustainable.
Ms Beal, who quit after 13 years as an officer, said that pressures on forces across the UK meant they were at "breaking point" - and that she herself was left stranded with mental health issues.
The Devon & Cornwall police officer's resignation letter, which she addressed to the force's chief constable Shaun Sawyer, was shared widely over social media.
In it she warned that while her passion for the job had not dampened, many officers across the UK felt like the force was "falling out of love" with them.
Her resignation comes as a watchdog warned that the state of policing in the UK was "in crisis" and leaving the public at risk.
In her Facebook post, Ms Beal revealed that she had been left suffering from stress, depression and anxiety from the rigours of the job.
She told chief constable Sawyer: "Your staff are not coping, and are suffering because there is no one looking out for them."
Devon & Cornwall Police responded that they were "sad" about the resignation.
Speaking to ITV News, Ms Beal said: "I've resigned because it's not an environment I can be in anymore - where I can't function. I'm so poorly with it and I'm not doing the job I'm able to do anymore.
"I'm being forced out because there's no support, there's no help."
She insisted that she still loved the job to the end, but felt like it had "fallen out of love with her."
Ms Beal cited a lack of officers on the front-line and mounting piles of paperwork as being a contributory cause of her stress with the work.
She said the feeling of gratification at being on the beat and helping others had slowly started to diminish.
"When you're not even able to do that [enjoy the job], it's a very hard job to stay mentally balanced with," she said.
Ms Beal continued: "The pressure was to just get on with it. It doesn't matter that there's not that many people - just get on with it.
"That's OK to a point. It's front-line, so you make it work.
"They're just making you jump through so many hoops in relation to paperwork that it's impossible."
She added: "We need to understand that we are front-line and we need more people out there because it's at breaking point."
Asked why she had decided to go public with her resignation, Ms Beal said that she had originally intended to keep it private.
But when a colleague informed her that the letter would probably go straight to HR and not to her superior office, she changed her mind.
"[I thought] That's disgusting. I've given 13 years and it doesn't even go to my boss, when he needs to know what's going on," she said.
Ms Beal, who followed in her father's footsteps into policing, joining in 2004, said the "total lack of support both governmental and from the Chief Officer Group has made me lose all faith" in the job.
In the letter she explained that she was expected to go on patrol as a response officer covering mid-Devon with just one other officer most days.
She added: "I am not only sad because I see what is potentially an amazing career get ruined by hypocrisy and lack of funding; but also because I know I am not the only one going through this and not everyone that needs the help and support will be as lucky as I am to be able to leave."
Responding to her resignation, Devon Commander Jim Colwell said: "We do hear concerns from officers and staff and recognise where they are feeling the strain.
"We acknowledge that these are issues undoubtedly have an impact on staff wellbeing."