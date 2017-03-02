Ex-PC: 'I loved my job but lack of officers and overwhelming paperwork is driving officers away'

A police officer resigned from the job she loved after feeling driven out because of a lack of support in the force. Ex-PC Laura Beal told ITV News that too few officers on the front-line and ever increasing amounts of paperwork had made her job unsustainable. Ms Beal, who quit after 13 years as an officer, said that pressures on forces across the UK meant they were at "breaking point" - and that she herself was left stranded with mental health issues. The Devon & Cornwall police officer's resignation letter, which she addressed to the force's chief constable Shaun Sawyer, was shared widely over social media. In it she warned that while her passion for the job had not dampened, many officers across the UK felt like the force was "falling out of love" with them. Her resignation comes as a watchdog warned that the state of policing in the UK was "in crisis" and leaving the public at risk.

The former officer published her letter of resignation on Facebook Credit: ITV News

In her Facebook post, Ms Beal revealed that she had been left suffering from stress, depression and anxiety from the rigours of the job. She told chief constable Sawyer: "Your staff are not coping, and are suffering because there is no one looking out for them." Devon & Cornwall Police responded that they were "sad" about the resignation. Speaking to ITV News, Ms Beal said: "I've resigned because it's not an environment I can be in anymore - where I can't function. I'm so poorly with it and I'm not doing the job I'm able to do anymore. "I'm being forced out because there's no support, there's no help." She insisted that she still loved the job to the end, but felt like it had "fallen out of love with her."

Ms Beal cited a lack of officers on the front-line and mounting piles of paperwork as being a contributory cause of her stress with the work. She said the feeling of gratification at being on the beat and helping others had slowly started to diminish. "When you're not even able to do that [enjoy the job], it's a very hard job to stay mentally balanced with," she said. Ms Beal continued: "The pressure was to just get on with it. It doesn't matter that there's not that many people - just get on with it. "That's OK to a point. It's front-line, so you make it work. "They're just making you jump through so many hoops in relation to paperwork that it's impossible." She added: "We need to understand that we are front-line and we need more people out there because it's at breaking point."

Ms Beal said many of the UK's police forces are at 'breaking point' Credit: ITV News