Father poisoned daughters and shot dead stepchildren

A father who poisoned his two young daughters and shot dead his teenage stepchildren has been jailed for nearly 50 years.

Gregory Green, who served 16 years for murdering his first wife, left his second wife fighting for her life after the attack.

But as the 50-year-old, from Detroit, was told he would be 97 before he is eligible for parole, the mother of the four murdered girls told him she hoped he will "burn in hell".

"I'm not happy, I'm not satisfied with the outcome, there is no punishment that fits the crime, not even torture and death would be justice," said Faith Green.

"Your justice will come when you burn in hell for all eternity for murdering four innocent children, all because you are insecure as a man.

She added: "You are a con artist, you are a monster, you are a devil in disguise, you are now forever exposed."