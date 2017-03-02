French presidential candidate's home searched amid investigation into alleged corruption

Investigators have searched the home of French presidential candidate François Fillon as part of a probe into allegations of corruption

According to Le Parisien newspaper, the search by the Central Office for the Fight Against Corruption and Tax Offences took place on Thursday morning at the candidate's home in Paris.

It was reportedly ordered by a committee of three judges commissioned to look into claims of 'misappropriation of public funds', 'abuse of social assets' and 'trading in influence'.

It is alleged that he was involved in a fake jobs scheme which saw more than one million euros in public money paid to his wife and two of their children.

Fillon has refused to withdraw from the race, labelling the allegations a "political assassination".

He has been summoned for questioning on March 15.