Hedgehog recovers after being rolled into 'ball of clay'

A hedgehog is expected to make a full recovery after being rolled into a ball of clay.

Staff at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Sidlesham, Chichester, received the animal from a concerned member of the public who found the hedgehog covered in dry mud in a garden.

It is understood a dog scared the animal into its natural "defense mode", before rolling it in the wet clay ground.

The mud then dried and lodged in his spines.