Hollywood star Jane Fonda reveals she was raped

Hollywood actress Jane Fonda has revealed she was raped and sexually abused when she was young.

The 79-year-old star made the revelation while discussing feminism and being an activist in an interview with fellow actress Brie Larson for Net-A-Porter.

She told the online magazine: "I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing."

The double Oscar-winning actress and fitness guru didn't elaborate on the incidents, but said she knows young girls who didn't even know they've been raped.