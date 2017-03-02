- ITV Report
Hollywood star Jane Fonda reveals she was raped
Hollywood actress Jane Fonda has revealed she was raped and sexually abused when she was young.
The 79-year-old star made the revelation while discussing feminism and being an activist in an interview with fellow actress Brie Larson for Net-A-Porter.
She told the online magazine: "I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing."
The double Oscar-winning actress and fitness guru didn't elaborate on the incidents, but said she knows young girls who didn't even know they've been raped.
She said: "I know young girls who've been raped and didn’t even know it was rape. They think, 'It must have been because I said 'no' the wrong way.'
"One of the great things the women’s movement has done is to make us realise that [rape and abuse is] not our fault.
"We were violated and it’s not right."
The Grace and Frankie actress said feminism was in her DNA, but admits "it took a long time, though, because I was brought up with the disease to please."
She added: "'No' is a complete sentence." I wish I had known that when I was younger.