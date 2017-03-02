Mouse spotted on plane grounds British Airways flight from Heathrow

A British Airways flight from Heathrow was delayed for several hours - after a mouse was spotted on the plane.

Passengers on the 10.40am flight to San Francisco were told they would have to get off the aircraft as it could not take off with the rodent on board.

They then had to wait several hours to get on another plane to continue their journey.

Some passengers took to Twitter to vent their surprise at what had happened.

Mark Watt wrote: "Just had my flight to SFO cancelled because of a mouse on board the plane. Could it not get a visa??"