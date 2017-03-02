New two-shot Taser authorised for English and Welsh police

A new two-shot Taser capable of causing more pain to suspects has been authorised for use by police forces in England and Wales.

The Government said the device is not more powerful than those currently used by officers, but the new X2 can be fired twice if it misses or does not subdue the target on the first go.

A double-shot may increase the risk of muscle injury, the body advising the Government on their use said, but overall the medical effects of the new Taser are "in line with" those expected in other similar devices.

Deployment of the X2 should be continuously reviewed until enough information is available "to provide confidence that the system performs in the manner anticipated", the Scientific Advisory Committee on the Medical Implications of Less-Lethal Weapons added.

The new device was given the green light by the Home Office after calls from police to replace the current model.

Policing Minister Brandon Lewis said: "The Government is committed to giving the police the tools they need to do their job effectively - we must ensure our officers have access to the best, and most up-to-date technology available.

"Tasers are an important tactical option for the police, particularly in potentially violent situations where other tactics have been considered or failed."

The use of Tasers has proven controversial in the past.