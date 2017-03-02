- ITV Report
No 10: Theresa May 'clear that Article 50 Bill must pass Parliament unamended'
Theresa May is clear that the Government's Article 50 Bill must pass Parliament unamended, according to a No 10 spokesperson.
The Bill, which when passed will enable Mrs May to trigger the process of exiting the European European, is being debated in the House of Lords.
On Tuesday peers voted overwhelmingly in favour of a Labour-led amendment to the Bill guaranteeing the rights of EU nationals living in Britain.
More to follow.