North Korean man held over Kim Jong-nam death freed

A North Korean man being held in connection with the death of Kim Jong-nam has been released.

The Attorney General said there was insufficient evidence to charge Ri Jong Chol and he would now be deported from the country.

Mr Chol was arrested in Kuala Lumpur four days after the February 13 killing.

Malaysia has since charged two women - Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huon - with murder.

Police also want to question seven other North Koreans, including a senior official in the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur.