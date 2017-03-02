- ITV Report
Oscars bosses sorry for memoriam photo gaffe
Oscars organisers have apologised to a film producer whose photo was wrongly featured in the show's In Memoriam montage.
A picture of Jan Chapman - who is alive - was used in the film sequence during Sunday's ceremony to represent her friend, Australian costume designer Janet Patterson, who died in October.
They later posted the correct image on their website and Instagram account.
In a statement, it said: "We sincerely apologise to producer Jan Chapman, whose photo was mistakenly used in the Oscars In Memoriam tribute for her colleague and dear friend, the late Janet Patterson.
"Janet, an Academy member and four-time Oscar-nominated costume designer, was beloved in our community.
"We extend our deepest apologies and condolences to the Patterson family."
Australian film producer Ms Chapman said she was "devastated" that her image was used in place of her "great friend and long-time collaborator".
The error came shortly before the infamous Oscar best picture gaffe, when La La Land was mistakenly named as winner instead of Moonlight.
Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs has since said the two accountants, Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, who were responsible for the best picture error will never work at the Oscars again.
The Academy's relationship with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the accounting firm responsible for the ballot, remains under review, she added.