Oscars bosses sorry for memoriam photo gaffe

Oscars organisers have apologised to a film producer whose photo was wrongly featured in the show's In Memoriam montage.

A picture of Jan Chapman - who is alive - was used in the film sequence during Sunday's ceremony to represent her friend, Australian costume designer Janet Patterson, who died in October.

They later posted the correct image on their website and Instagram account.

In a statement, it said: "We sincerely apologise to producer Jan Chapman, whose photo was mistakenly used in the Oscars In Memoriam tribute for her colleague and dear friend, the late Janet Patterson.

"Janet, an Academy member and four-time Oscar-nominated costume designer, was beloved in our community.

"We extend our deepest apologies and condolences to the Patterson family."