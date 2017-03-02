Syria war: Palmyra recaptured from Islamic State

The ancient city of Palmyra has been recaptured from Islamic State, the Syrian military has announced.

It comes after a series of military operations, including some with the help of Russian air cover and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, referred to as "allied and friendly troops".

IS defenses of the town had begun to erode on Sunday, with the government troops reaching Palmyra's outskirts on Tuesday, an army statement released on Thursday evening added.

This is the government's second campaign to retake the desert town. It seized Palmyra from Islamic State militants last March only to lose it again in December.

Before the civil war gripped Syria in 2011, Palmyra was a top tourist attraction, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year.

But the terror group have destroyed several famed ancient Roman monuments as well as antiquities.

Two such monuments include Palmyra’s theatre, which dates from the 2nd century AD, and the tetrapylon, a monument marking a major road intersection along the site's colonnaded street.