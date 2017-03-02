Police 'crisis': Find out how your force is performing

A "national crisis" in the shortage of police officers has been declared for the first time, leaving the public at "unacceptable risk".

The police watchdog warned suspected murderers and rapists were among almost 46,000 wanted suspects as it revealed British policing is in a "potentially perilous" state.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) said vulnerable victims are being let down, criminal cases shelved and suspects left untracked as police fail to carry out basic functions.

Among the evidence they uncovered were emergency calls being downgraded in order to justify a slower response.