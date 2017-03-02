- ITV Report
Rain for many over the next few days
Two bands of rain are expected to affect the UK overnight.
One is forecast for mostly northwestern parts which could turn wintry across higher ground.
There will be a widespread frost here as temperatures drop away.
Another band of rain moves in across southern areas - giving a wet rush hour for the southern half of the UK but then turning milder here.
That band of rain to the south continues pushing northwards tomorrow giving a cloudy, wet and occasionally blustery end to the week.