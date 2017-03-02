Advertisement

Ramsay's Twitter kitchen nightmares

Gordon Ramsay isn't known for mincing his words. Credit: PA

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been rating the meals his Twitter followers send to him with brutal honestly.

Known for never mincing his words, the 50-year-old has been shooting down wannabe-chefs when he thinks their efforts aren't up to scratch.

The results, however, are hilarious.

Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay
Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay
Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay

While budding chefs and kitchen aficionados have been tweeting Ramsay for some time, in recent weeks he has stepped up the time he spends replying.

Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay
Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay
Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay
Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay
Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay
Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay
Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay
Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay

However, some saw what was going on and (hopefully) decided to take the mickey with the pictures they tweeted to Ramsay.

Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay
Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay
Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay

However, he was nice to some.

Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay
Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay
Credit: Twitter/Gordon Ramsay