Ramsay's Twitter kitchen nightmares
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been rating the meals his Twitter followers send to him with brutal honestly.
Known for never mincing his words, the 50-year-old has been shooting down wannabe-chefs when he thinks their efforts aren't up to scratch.
The results, however, are hilarious.
While budding chefs and kitchen aficionados have been tweeting Ramsay for some time, in recent weeks he has stepped up the time he spends replying.
However, some saw what was going on and (hopefully) decided to take the mickey with the pictures they tweeted to Ramsay.
However, he was nice to some.