Sarah Brown on the 'terrible loss' of her daughter and how it inspired her to set up premature births research fund

Sarah Brown's daughter Jennifer died when she was 10 days old. Credit: PA

Sarah Brown, the wife of former prime minister Gordon Brown, has spoken about the tragic loss of their baby daughter in 2002, and how her death inspired her to set up a fund to research premature births. Jennifer was just 10 days old when she died in 2002 after suffering a brain haemmorhage. She had been born prematurely. Speaking to ITV News' Penny Marshall, Mrs Brown, who has spoken publicly about her daughter's death for the first time, said: "Everything was very public for us understandably and at the same time you’re coping with your own very personal tragedy right at the centre of it.

"It’s always going to be painful and it’s always a huge part of you. "She’s our precious little girl who lives in our hearts and we were very lucky that with the care of the doctors, nurses, midwives, that we had those 10 days with her. "Everyone of those minutes counted so so much."

Sarah and Gordon Brown tragically lost their first child in 2002. Credit: PA

Mrs Brown said she had been "overwhelmed" by over 13,000 letters and messages of support she had received. "I knew I had to reply to everyone who’d given me an address and I did, I did it with a postcard. "I had a lovely first day picture of Jennifer and I was able to send that out. It was quite a task, but quite a healing task too," she added.

Mrs Brown said that she and her husband felt very strongly that they should find something that they could do that could help "unlock the mysteries surrounding pregnancy and childbirth". "I think what was important for Gordon and I even as we struggled to kind of find our way through the sadness of it, was to know that we needed to do something that provided greater knowledge." She later set up a charity which established the Jennifer Brown Research Laboratory (JBRL) at the University of Edinburgh in 2004. Its key aims include find new ways to best help premature babies as well as identifying triggers for preterm labour and treatments to prevent it.

The research is aimed at improving care for premature babies. Credit: PA

In what some might say is a strange twist of fate, the research helped to save the life of the granddaughter of the late Labour leader John Smith. One particular area involved looked into how much oxygen should be given to babies in incubators. Nearly 15 years later, Ella McConnachie, was born at 28 weeks, weighing just 1lb 10oz. Her mother, Catherine Smith, had an emergency Caesarean section after developing HELLP syndrome, an aggressive form of pre-eclampsia. Ella spent weeks in an incubator fitted with an oxygen monitor, as part of JBRL's research. She is now a healthy two-year-old.

Catherine Smith with her two-year-old daughter Ella. Credit: Family handout

Describing the moment, she discovered the laboratory and her daughter's care, Ms Smith said: "I went on to the website and it was then through some reading that I discovered there was this incredible link between Ella’s care." She said her father would have been very touched if he was alive. "He and Gordon were incredibly close in every way," she said.

Catherine Smith is now working with Mrs Brown to raise awareness of the research laboratory's work. Credit: ITV News