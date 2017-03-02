Trump administration hit by fresh Russia allegations

Donald Trump with Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Credit: AP

The Trump administration threatens to be derailed once again by fresh damaging allegations about its ties to Russia. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to the Russian ambassador on two occasions during Mr Trump's presidential campaign last year, according to the Washington Post. This contradicts testimony Mr Sessions gave during his confirmation hearing to become attorney general on January 10. "I did not have communications with the Russians," Mr Sessions said - under oath - when asked about alleged ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Mr Sessions, responding to the Washington Post article, denied that he had ever met with Russian officials to discuss the campaign. "I have no idea what this allegation is about - it is false," he said in a statement. Multiple investigations are already underway into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and any links to Trump's associates. As attorney general, Mr Sessions oversees the Justice Department and the FBI which have been involved in the ongoing probes.

The president has for months been dogged by questions about his administration's ties to Russia. Credit: AP

Democrats are now demanding that Mr Sessions withdraw himself from the investigations and a special prosecutor be appointed to ensure a fully independent inquiry.

Kamala Harris @KamalaHarris Follow This is another clear sign Sessions must recuse himself from an investigation into Russia’s influence in the White… https://t.co/E39JRLKxLE

Brian Schatz @brianschatz Follow There is so much lying.

Adam Schiff @RepAdamSchiff Follow First Flynn and now Sessions fail to fully or accurately disclose contacts with Russian officials before and after the campaign. What next?

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi went even further, demanding Mr Sessions' immediate resignation. "Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign," she said in a statement. A New York Times report on Wednesday also claimed British and Dutch officials informed their American counterparts about meetings in European cities between Russian aides close to Russia's President Putin and aides of then President-elect Trump. The latest allegations will be a blow to Mr Trump, who was basking in praise from his colleagues and pundits on Wednesday following his address to Congress.

Nancy Pelosi has demanded Mr Sessions' immediate resignation. Credit: PA