A milder night ahead

Rain into northern and western areas and staying milder than recent nights but a colder night for Scotland.

Tomorrow a soggy start this Saturday through northern and eastern counties for those up early - and staying wet, wintry, windy and cold through most of mainland Scotland with some snow over high ground.

Elsewhere blustery showers and downpours across The West Country and Wales with a chance of hail and thunder. Elsewhere drier with cloud breaks and some brighter sky. Highs of 11-12C.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast