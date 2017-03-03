Alabama drive-in cancels Beauty and the Beast showings in protest at gay character

A classic American drive-in movie theatre has cancelled all screenings of Disney's new live action remake of Beauty and the Beast in protest at there being a gay character in the film.

The remake's director announced this week that LeFou, an overt admirer of butch macho-man Gaston even in the cartoon version, would be part of what's thought to be Disney's first specifically gay storyline.

It will focus on Gaston (Luke Evans) who is keenly pursuing the less-than-interested Belle, and his devoted manservant LeFou, played by Josh Gad.

"Le Fou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He's confused about what he wants," Bill Condon told Attitude magazine, going on to promise an "exclusively gay moment" towards the end.

The Henagar Drive-In Theatre in Dekalb County, Alabama, wasted no time in posting its decision to axe the film from its schedule on Facebook.