Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain to host BBC's new rival show

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain is set for a showdown with the programme that made her name after the BBC announced it had snapped her up to front a rival cooking show.

The cook and baker will front The Big Family Cooking Showdown - which is thought to have been created by a BBC as a replacement for GBBO after it was controversially sold off to Channel 4 by producers.

It will raise the heat in the rivalry between the two channels after three quarters of the original Bake Off presenting team refused to move over to its new home.

Judge Mary Berry and presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc all made a point of staying with the BBC, with only baker Paul Hollywood joining the new team.

One TV insider told the Mirror newspaper that the "gloves were off" in a clash between the two cooking shows.

“Using Nadiya is nothing short of inflammatory. The gloves are off. This is going to be a proper battle," they said.