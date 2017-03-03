Banksy opens new 'hotel with the worst views in the world' on the West Bank

Controversial artist Banksy has opened a new piece of artwork in the form of a hotel - in the landlocked, occupied territory of the West Bank.

The Walled Off Hotel is situated in Bethlehem, near the barrier wall between the Palestinian territories and Israel, and consists of nine ordinary rooms and one presidential suite.

The artist says the aim of the project is to bring jobs and tourism to the town, and says it is a real hotel that will soon be open for guests.