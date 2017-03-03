- ITV Report
Banksy opens new 'hotel with the worst views in the world' on the West Bank
Controversial artist Banksy has opened a new piece of artwork in the form of a hotel - in the landlocked, occupied territory of the West Bank.
The Walled Off Hotel is situated in Bethlehem, near the barrier wall between the Palestinian territories and Israel, and consists of nine ordinary rooms and one presidential suite.
The artist says the aim of the project is to bring jobs and tourism to the town, and says it is a real hotel that will soon be open for guests.
Banksy first visited Bethlehem over a decade ago, installing several pieces in the area in 2005 and 2007.
One piece of work showed a girl frisking a soldier, and another showed a dove - the symbol of peace - in a flak jacket.
Banksy has created art on this scale before, opening his "bemusement" park Dismaland in Weston-super-Mare in 2015.
The temporary installation was billed as a "sinister twist on Disneyland" and featured art by three Palestinians and three Israelis side by side.