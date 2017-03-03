- ITV Report
Child grooming: The flaw in the law that leaves police powerless to arrest sexual predators
Thousands of sexual predators have reportedly gone unpunished - as police can only arrest them if they meet the children they groom online.
Grooming alone is still not technically illegal in England and Wales, despite legislation being created two years ago.
But this has yet to come into force meaning police can only catch offenders on other charges.
The NSPCC has called on the Government to fix what they call the 'Flaw in the Law' after figures showed child grooming cases have tripled in the last five years.
NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless said: "It is an utter disgrace that more and more sexual predators are meeting children after grooming them - but they cannot be arrested for grooming.
"Police are having to rely on other offences which means that they can't intervene until a later stage in the abuse - which in some tragic cases is too late.
"The Government's two-year delay in bringing this law into force is shameful, and unexplained.
"We urge the Government to stop dragging its feet and enact this law immediately to stop sex abuse before it starts."