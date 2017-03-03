Child grooming: The flaw in the law that leaves police powerless to arrest sexual predators

Thousands of sexual predators have reportedly gone unpunished - as police can only arrest them if they meet the children they groom online.

Grooming alone is still not technically illegal in England and Wales, despite legislation being created two years ago.

But this has yet to come into force meaning police can only catch offenders on other charges.

The NSPCC has called on the Government to fix what they call the 'Flaw in the Law' after figures showed child grooming cases have tripled in the last five years.