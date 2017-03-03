Fernando Torres 'conscious and stable' after head injury

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres is "stable and conscious" after suffering a head injury in the 1-1 draw with Deportivo on Thursday night.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea frontman collided with Depor substitute Alex Bergantinos as they both went to head the ball in the 85th minute of the league contest at the Riazor.

He then crashed heavily to the turf and appeared to be knocked unconscious before being taken off the pitch on a stretcher.