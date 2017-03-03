High Court to decide if doctors should stop life support for baby

A High Court judge is set to decide whether a doctors should stop fighting to save a baby with a rare and severe genetic condition.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital want withdraw life support for seven-month-old Charlie Gard as they believe that further treatment would unnecessarily prolonging his suffering.

That is opposed by his parents Chris Gard, 32, a postman, and his 31-year-old partner Connie Yates.

The London couple are fundraising to take their son to America to undergo treatment which they hope could offer him a chance to live.