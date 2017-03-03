- ITV Report
'I would gladly put a bullet through your head': NHS worker suspended over threatening tweets to Jeremy Hunt
An NHS worker who took to social media to tell Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt he would "gladly put a bullet through your head" has been suspended for 13 months.
Steven Knowles was working as an operating department practitioner (ODP) at Sherwood Forest Hospitals in Nottinghamshire when he sent a series of "threatening" and "extremely offensive" tweets.
In one post, he wrote: "Dear Santa, please could you inflict some health problem on the HUNT family, just so that they could wait MORE THAN 4H0URS ON A TROLLEY".
Two days before that, he had written directly to Mr Hunt, saying: "are you so retarded you allow this to happen! I will gladly put a bullet through your head!"
Another tweet read: "Hunt you are a murderer and I would gladly blow your brains out."
A panel criticised Mr Knowles' behaviour, finding that he "lacked a full appreciation of the wider impact of these threatening tweets on his intended target, his colleagues and members of the public, or the wider effect of such misconduct on public confidence in the profession."
Panel chair Nicola Bastin told the hearing Mr Knowles should be suspended for 12 months starting 28 days from today, with an interim suspension put into place until then - bringing the total to 13 months suspension.
Before the judgement, Mr Knowles said that he had been forced to find work as a lorry driver as, although not formally suspended until now, employers had been reluctant to take him on.
"I have declared openly and honestly that I have had a pending hearing and then they will drop me like a stone," he said.
"I have been an ODP for over 30 years, it took over my life.
"I want to go back to a job that I love and provide a service that I was proud of."
He has 28 days to appeal the suspension, but speaking afterwards, he confirmed he would not.
Mr Knowles, who sent the six tweets in question between December 17, 2014, and January 6, 2015, deleted his Twitter account and resigned from his position in April 2015.
He also undertook a course of 12 counselling sessions following his tweeting spree.