'I would gladly put a bullet through your head': NHS worker suspended over threatening tweets to Jeremy Hunt

An NHS worker who took to social media to tell Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt he would "gladly put a bullet through your head" has been suspended for 13 months.

Steven Knowles was working as an operating department practitioner (ODP) at Sherwood Forest Hospitals in Nottinghamshire when he sent a series of "threatening" and "extremely offensive" tweets.

In one post, he wrote: "Dear Santa, please could you inflict some health problem on the HUNT family, just so that they could wait MORE THAN 4H0URS ON A TROLLEY".

Two days before that, he had written directly to Mr Hunt, saying: "are you so retarded you allow this to happen! I will gladly put a bullet through your head!"

Another tweet read: "Hunt you are a murderer and I would gladly blow your brains out."

A panel criticised Mr Knowles' behaviour, finding that he "lacked a full appreciation of the wider impact of these threatening tweets on his intended target, his colleagues and members of the public, or the wider effect of such misconduct on public confidence in the profession."