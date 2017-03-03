- ITV Report
Kim Jong-nam death: Malaysian police issue arrest warrant for airline employee
An arrest warrant has been issued for an airline employee accused over the death of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said on Friday that the warrant was issued for 37-year-old Kim Uk Il, who works for Air Koryo.
Police say he arrived in Malaysia about a fortnight before Kim Jong-nam was attacked with VX nerve agent in an airport in Kuala Lumpur. They have not said why they want to question Kim Uk Il, but believe he is still in Malaysia.
Earlier on Friday, they released another North Korean, citing a lack of evidence.